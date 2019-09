Ted Cruz Wins Iowa Republican Caucus, Democratic Race Too Close To Call

In his first victory speech, Cruz said, “Tonight is a victory for the grassroots. Tonight…The state of Iowa has spoken. Iowa has sent notice that the Republican nominee for the next President of the United States will not be chosen by the media, will not be chosen by the Washington establishment, will not be chosen by the lobbyists, but will be chosen by the most incredible, powerful force where all sovereignty resides in our nation: by we, the people, the American people.”Rachel Platten’s “ Fight Song ” played in the background.Donald Trump spoke earlier, in an unexpectedly gracious concession speech. “I love the people of Iowa. I’m just honored. I’m really honored.” He congratulated and thanked his fellow candidates, adding a special shoutout to Mike Huckabee, who announced his withdrawal from the contest.On the other hand, with 95% of precincts reporting, Clinton and Sanders were still deadlocked at 49.8% and 49.6%, respectively.Hillary Clinton took the stage to speak to supporters, proclaiming, “I am a progressive.” Clinton opted to identify the similarities between Sanders and herself, while still asserting a sense of strength in her marginal lead. Only decimal points ahead of Sanders, she avoided declaring a clear victory. Clinton mentioned that she welcomes the opportunity for a battle of ideas with Sanders.Later, Sanders said, “It looks like we are in a virtual tie.” Mostly, the Vermont senator reinforced his passionate stance on universal healthcare — “I believe that healthcare is a right, not a privilege,” adding that a single-payer option “will save the average middle-class family thousands of dollars a year” — and his emphasis on the detrimental role of corporate money that finances the campaigns of both parties. Sanders concluded that no president will be able to make the changes America needs until the status-quo is changed, “because the powers that be, [including] Wall Street, with their endless supply of money...are so powerful that no president can do what has to be done alone. That is why tonight is a political revolution.”David Bowie’s “Starman” played as Sanders wrapped up his speech, with the track skipping several times.