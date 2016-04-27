Bernie Sanders Mentions Elizabeth Warren As Possible Running Mate

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders acknowledged Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren as a potential running mate. Speaking on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on this fourth Super Tuesday, with primaries being held in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island today, Sanders said anything at this point is “speculation.” But he did say this: “Elizabeth Warren, I think, has been a real champion in standing up for working families, taking on Wall Street.”
For progressive Americans concerned about the overarching issues Sanders and Warren identify as the biggest influences on the country’s problems today — campaign finance corruption, income inequality, and regulations that favor large corporations and the wealthiest few Americans over the 99% — a Democratic presidential ticket with Senators Sanders and Warren would be a dream come true. In fact, Warren may be the liberal Americans’ most beloved Senator, beside Sanders himself. Recently, Warren has been outspoken against Trump, the Republican presidential candidate whom many on both sides of the aisle love to hate.
A former Harvard Law School Professor, Warren became the first woman Senator for Massachusetts when she beat Republican incumbent Scott Brown in a 2012 special election. She was a powerful and early detractor against the Supreme Court’s now infamous Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission case. Warren also continues to be highly critical of companies that avoid paying taxes, outsource jobs to foreign countries, and generally pay their employees low wages while the top executives are given exorbitant sums: “There is nobody in this country who got rich on his own,” Warren has said, referring to the services — from police to roads and other infrastructure — from which every American benefits. “Part of the underlying social contract is, you take a hunk of that and pay forward for the next kid who comes along.”
Sanders has insisted, however, that people not focus on speculation about possible running mates yet. “I’m focusing right now on dealing with why the middle class in this country continues to disappear; why we’re the only country on earth that doesn’t provide paid family and medical leave; why we don’t guarantee healthcare to all our people,” Sanders said on CNN. “I think the American people want us to focus on the real issues impacting them… not worry, at this point, about who is going to be a Vice Presidential candidate.”
The Sanders/Warren 2016 ticket could remain but a dream for Americans demanding these systemic overhauls. While the two Democratic candidates have been fiercely competitive and incredibly close in the primary and caucus elections, the numbers remain in Hillary Clinton’s favor.
