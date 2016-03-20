In an interview with Maureen Dowd for The New York Times, Donald Trump questioned Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren's heritage and her admission to Harvard, saying that she has committed "fraud."
His statement comes in response to Warren's comments on MSNBC's All In, where she urged the country to unite against him, saying, "It is time for all of us to speak out — Republicans, Democrats, independents, libertarians, vegetarians — everybody, to say no to the Donald."
She continued, "We can not have a man like this as a serious candidate for president and have him threaten to take over the White House. This is not a reality show. This is real life and this is our country."
Asked about her jabs, Trump pounced, saying, “I think it’s wonderful because the Indians can now partake in the future of the country. She’s got about as much Indian blood as I have. Her whole life was based on a fraud. She got into Harvard and all that because she said she was a minority.”
Warren, a prominent legal scholar and Oklahoma native, actually received her undergraduate degree from the University of Houston and her law degree from Rutgers School of Law-Newark, while raising two children with her first husband. Warren started her academic career in 1977 and has taught at the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard.
In 2012, when she was running against Republican Scott Brown for Senate in Massachusetts, he speculated that she had fabricated Native American heritage to gain an advantage in the employment market. Brown’s allegation that Warren had used her background to get ahead “simply wasn’t true,” she wrote in her book. “I was stunned by the attacks.”
