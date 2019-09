What The Republican Candidates Said At South Carolina Town Halls

Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, Ohio Governor John Kasich, and real-estate developer/reality TV personality Donald Trump participated in round two of CNN’S Town Hall event in South Carolina on Thursday night.Kasich spoke of voters he’s met on the campaign trail, being “pro-Pope” (regarding the Pope’s criticisms of Donald Trump’s anti-immigration, anti-refugee, anti-Muslim rhetoric), and advocated for a “war" on violence against women. “Single women with children are the real heroes,” he said to one voter. On healthcare, Kasich said, “I’d take some federal resources and I’d combine it with a freed-up Medicaid plan.” But he’d keep certain aspects of Obamacare: “If I’m president, a pre-existing condition will never be acceptable to deny you insurance. That is un-American," he said. When asked how he would curry favor with members of Congress, Kasich said he would call their mothers on their birthdays."I'm not that great a guy, OK? I'm just doing the best I can," he said, in conclusion.Jeb Bush gave very touching shout-outs to his mom, Barbara Bush, who was in the audience, as well as his father, who was not in attendance. Describing how he met his wife of 40 years in Mexico inspired an awww moment. Bush also spoke to his religious faith and how it would influence his policy: “Faith is an important part of my life, and in public life, you don’t put your faith in a lockbox...we’re now confronted with a real challenge in our country, which is, can we find accommodation in this great country with great diversity?”For his part, Trump made quick work of refuting Ted Cruz’s criticisms from last night’s Town Hall event. “He holds up the Bible and then he lies. I think it’s very inappropriate,” he said. Later, in an indirect jab at Jeb Bush, Trump blamed the European refugee crisis and the rise of ISIS on George W. Bush. One voter asked Trump about his temper and “self-control,” to which Trump replied, “I have a great temperament.” When asked how he’d fare as president, Trump said, “I deal with society, society loves me, and I can act differently for different people. But we don’t have time to be politically correct for our country.”Trump also spoke on his affinities for McDonalds (for its standardization practices and cleanliness) and the late Michael Jackson, whom he called a friend, but said was ruined by plastic surgery: “He was an unbelievably talented guy. He lost his confidence. He lost tremendous confidence because of, honestly, bad bad bad surgery. He had the worst."