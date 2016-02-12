OK Go Goes Zero Gravity For Their Latest Mindblowing Video

Remember OK Go? You know, the guys with the über-viral treadmill video?
Destined to be forever known as the band whose music videos steal their own thunder, the Los Angeles-based alt rockers have truly outdone themselves this time. OK Go shared the new video for "Upside Down & Inside Out" via their official Facebook page today, which — with help from Russian company S7 Airlines — features the bandmates making a hot mess in zero-gravity.
It's been a decade already since the band broke through to mainstream acclaim with their 2006 video for "Here It Goes Again," which featured a routine involving leaps between moving treadmills, impressively accomplished in a single shot.
They've since made a career of melding rock with performance art, including building a Rube Goldberg machine straight out of a mischievous kid's dreams in 2010's "This Too Shall Pass," and a packing into a stunt car for 2012's "Needing/Getting." There was also 2014's "The Writing's On The Wall," a multi-dimensional trompe-l'oeil.
As you can tell from the behind-the-scenes teasers you'll find on the band's YouTube channel, the process for making this video was really something else. According to Fast Company, the crazily choreographed video was filmed "inside a plane flying parabolic maneuvers, climbing and diving at such high speeds that guitarist Andy Ross says at certain points the occupants stop moving relative to the plane, creating brief periods of weightlessness."
Also, the song's pretty good. Check out the video below and see for yourself.
OK Go - Upside Down & Inside Out
Hello, Dear Ones. Please enjoy our new video for "Upside Down & Inside Out". A million thanks to S7 Airlines. #GravitysJustAHabitPosted by OK Go on Thursday, February 11, 2016
