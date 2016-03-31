Legendary comedian and The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg will launch a line of medical marijuana products aimed at calming menstrual cramps, Vanity Fair reports.
Goldberg has teamed up with “canna-businesswoman” Maya Elisabeth of Om Edibles, a medical marijuana company in northern California founded by women. The new company (called Maya & Whoopi) will roll out a line of “cannabis edibles, tinctures, topical rubs, and a THC-infused bath soak” in April 2016.
Goldberg has long been outspoken about her medical cannabis use to treat glaucoma and other ailments.
“For me, I feel like if you don’t want to get high high, this is a product specifically just to get rid of discomfort,” she told VF. “Smoking a joint is fine, but most people can’t smoke a joint and go to work.”
This particular application of cannabinoids isn’t exactly new, however. Whoopi's just betting that it's an all-natural pain reliever women will find preferable to popping a Midol. With legal cannabis projected to become a $20 billion industry in the U.S. by 2020, that women entrepreneurs are jumping in early is changing the conversation on how we treat our sexual health.
Maya & Whoopi will also include products without the high: Cannabidiol (CBD) gives the pain-relieving benefits without any psychoactive effects. Because in the endearingly awkward words of Conan O’Brien, vaginal-localized products like Foria’s medical marijuana cramp-relievers and sexual lubricant don’t get you high, they just get your clitoris/uterus high.
Goldberg has teamed up with “canna-businesswoman” Maya Elisabeth of Om Edibles, a medical marijuana company in northern California founded by women. The new company (called Maya & Whoopi) will roll out a line of “cannabis edibles, tinctures, topical rubs, and a THC-infused bath soak” in April 2016.
Goldberg has long been outspoken about her medical cannabis use to treat glaucoma and other ailments.
“For me, I feel like if you don’t want to get high high, this is a product specifically just to get rid of discomfort,” she told VF. “Smoking a joint is fine, but most people can’t smoke a joint and go to work.”
This particular application of cannabinoids isn’t exactly new, however. Whoopi's just betting that it's an all-natural pain reliever women will find preferable to popping a Midol. With legal cannabis projected to become a $20 billion industry in the U.S. by 2020, that women entrepreneurs are jumping in early is changing the conversation on how we treat our sexual health.
Maya & Whoopi will also include products without the high: Cannabidiol (CBD) gives the pain-relieving benefits without any psychoactive effects. Because in the endearingly awkward words of Conan O’Brien, vaginal-localized products like Foria’s medical marijuana cramp-relievers and sexual lubricant don’t get you high, they just get your clitoris/uterus high.
Advertisement