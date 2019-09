French investigators have confirmed that smoke was detected in multiple places on board EgyptAir Flight MS804 shortly before it crashed, according to The Guardian According to data transmitted from the plane, smoke was picked up in both the forward toilet and the plane’s electrical controls about two minutes before the flight computers started to fail. Investigators could not say what caused the smoke, and there is still no confirmation on the cause of the crash.The Egyptian military posted the first photos of debris recovered from the crash to Facebook on Friday, including images of lifejackets, personal belongings, and parts of seats.The Associated Press reports that security on EgyptAir flights between Paris and Cairo appears to be heightened, with security officials walking through the plane before takeoff.Egyptian authorities have found more debris from Flight MS804, including passengers’ personal belongings and body parts. The Associated Press reported Friday morning that Egyptian air and naval forces identified more debris from the downed plane 180 miles off the coast of Alexandria, Egypt. The search for more debris, including the fuselage and the flight recorders, continues.The Egyptian president’s office also issued a statement of condolence to the families of the victims, the first recognition by the Egyptian government that the plane had crashed. Official releases had previously referred to the plane as missing.There is still no confirmation of what caused the crash.EgyptAir announced on Twitter this afternoon that Egyptian authorities have confirmed the finding of wreckage from Flight MS804 near Karpathos Island in Greece.