Update: An EgyptAir flight that disappeared over the Mediterranean while traveling from Paris to Cairo crashed, Egyptian aviation officials and French French President Francois Hollande confirmed. Flight 804, carrying 66 people, took "sharp turns" before it vanished from radar, the BBC reported, citing Greek defense officials. The cause of the crash is not yet known. "We will draw conclusions when we have the truth about what happened," Hollande said. "Whether it was an accident, or whether it was - and it's something that is on our minds - terrorism."
This article was originally published on May 18, 2016.
An EgyptAir plane traveling from Paris to Cairo has disappeared from radar, the airline confirmed Wednesday night via its official Twitter account.
An informed source at EGYPTAIR reported that EGYPTAIR Flight No MS 804 has lost communication with radar tracking system at 02:45 (CLT)— EGYPTAIR (@EGYPTAIR) May 19, 2016
Flight 804 took off from Charles De Gaulle Airport shortly after 11 p.m. local time. The flight had 56 passengers and 10 crew members onboard. It reportedly went missing over the eastern Mediterranean at 2:45 a.m. Cairo time. The aircraft was flying at 37,000 feet when EgyptAir officials say they lost contact with the flight.
Since another EgyptAir plane was hijacked in March this year, word of the missing flight initially sparked concerns that another hijacking may have taken place. The earlier hijacking was on a domestic flight within Egypt, however, and the hijacker was apprehended after the plane was forced to land.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information emerges.
