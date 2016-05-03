We expect the stars to go all-out for the annual Met Gala, walking the red carpet dressed in bespoke works of art. But Girls lynchpins and Lenny Letter co-founders Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner got personal. This year, they showed up dressed as J. Crew creative director and all-around style icon Jenna Lyons.
Just yesterday we caught a glimpse of Dunham in a bedazzled J. Crew skirt customized by Lyons. But this isn’t the first time the two have teamed up. Lyons made a cameo on Girls as Dunham’s boss at GQ back in season three.
The three powerhouses posed together on the red carpet on Monday night in matching black-tie attire. All sported slicked-back hair and Lyons’ signature block-framed glasses, with Dunham in a cigarette leg and Kronner in floor-grazing flares.
Plunging necklines and sheer frills added a unique touch to each look, but the nod to Lyons’ iconic eyewear took the cake. More than an homage to Yves Saint Laurent’s classic le smoking suit, this fashion statement had like-minded women Dunham, Konner and Lyons showing up in solidarity, suited to this year’s theme celebrating how fashion meets technology.
