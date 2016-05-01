Is this a real-life bridal party or a page from this month's J.Crew catalog?
Lena Dunham posted a photo on Instagram from her friend Audrey Gelman's Detroit wedding over the weekend, where Dunham served as a bridesmaid.
In the photo, Dunham, along with the rest of the bridal party, is wearing a beige turtleneck with a bright, sequin skirt. Turns out the skirts were customized by Jenna Lyons and the J.Crew team.
"What happens when @jcrew goddess Jenna Lyons lets a bunch of crazy bitches customize their skirts," Dunham wrote in the caption.
In another photo, shared by the bride, Gelman wrote, "Ok it's real #gomezandmorticia 〰 〰 dresses hand stitched by the brilliant @jennalyonsnyc & @jcrew team."
The bridesmaids accessorized their J.Crew skirts with socks and shiny gold loafers.
Dunham also posted a photo collage that shows the intricate details from each of the sequin skirts. Each skirt features initial patches, floral appliqués, and ribbons.
The caption reads, "The devil is in the details #bridesmaids #gomezandmorticia."
Anytime Dunham gets to ditch that pale purple ensemble from Marnie's wedding in Girls is a major win.
