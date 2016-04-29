Now You Can Play Your Very Own Woman Card

After Republican frontrunner Donald Trump suggested that Hillary Clinton, Democratic presidential candidate and former Secretary of State, is playing the “woman card” in her campaign for the nation’s highest office, eyes rolled. Some speculated on what we could use our fabulous Woman Cards for, were they a real thing and not an insult added to the systemic injury that is the patriarchy. But Clinton’s campaign, quick on the uptake, flipped the script and found a way to capitalize on Trump’s rude comments. Now you too can play your own Woman Card, available for purchase when you donate to Clinton’s campaign.
"Frankly, if Hillary Clinton were a man, I don't think she'd get 5 percent of the vote. The only thing she's got going is the woman card," Trump said earlier this week at a press conference for his campaign on the fourth so-called Super Tuesday of this election season. Resembling a New York City MetroCard, Clinton’s Woman Card nods to her chipper reply to this particularly dour Trumpism. As Clinton said, “If fighting for women's health care and paid family leave and equal pay is playing the woman card, then deal me in!"
Perks of Clinton’s Woman Card include being part of a criminally overlooked, underpaid, politically marginalized and routinely harassed majority of American human beings; paying more than men for essential toiletries, thanks to the “pink tax”; and having less wiggle-room in your wallet.
And also, in the event of a Clinton presidency, bragging rights.
