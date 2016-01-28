In Mexico City, one group of young women has taken #SquadGoals to the next level, all in response to Mexico’s rampant street harassment problem. The premise: young women who call themselves the Hijas de Violencia (Daughters of Violence) are “fighting street harassers with confetti guns and punk rock,” which is probably the best sentence we’ve read all day.
What makes this so impressive? Mexico has severely high rates of violent crime against women. A 2014 report by the National Citizens’ Observatory on Femicide found that Mexico has the 16th highest rate of homicides committed against women in the world. In that environment, catcallers don’t just talk the talk, so women walk the streets of their home city every day in fear.
"When we are walking down the streets and someone harasses us in any way... we run after this person, we grab our confetti guns, we turn on the speakers, and we sing 'Sexista Punk,'" one of the young women says in the video. Their song goes like this: "What you've done to me is called harassment. If you do this to me this way, I will respond." That is how these women respond to the pervasive passive-aggressive behavior.
Can we roll with their squad? Check out this video by AJ+.
Mexico's Harassment Issue
“You talk to me as if you were going to rape me.”These Mexican women are fighting street harassers with confetti guns and punk rock.Posted by AJ+ on Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly quoted one of the young women as saying "If you do this to me in any way, I will not respond." The quote has been corrected. Refinery29 regrets the error.
