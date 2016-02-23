This World Leader Is Going To March In A Major Pride Parade

Justin Trudeau will join in the festivities of Toronto’s Pride Parade on July 3, 2016, according to a CBC report. The self-proclaimed feminist and progressive leader of The Liberal Party of Canada will be the first Canadian Prime Minister to participate in the monumental celebration of LGBTQ equality and inclusion, setting yet another milestone for the 44-year-old politician.
Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau, Ontario’s Premier Kathleen Wynne, and Toronto’s Mayor John Tory are also expected to join in the Toronto Pride festivities.
Albeit early in his run as PM, Trudeau has already set new precedents with his heartwarming efforts to make Canada a safer place for all. He ensured better representation and diversity in his administration, beginning with fulfilling his promise of gender parity in his cabinet appointments. Once elected, fifteen of the 30 spots in Trudeau’s cabinet were filled by women.
Recently, Trudeau also made a bold showing of support and welcome to the first of thousands of Syrian refugees being shepherded into the country. In related news, according to Toronto Pride organizers, LGBT Syrian refugees — who have been especially vulnerable in the instability of their native region — will also take part in Toronto’s Pride Parade.
It remains to be seen, but perhaps more world leaders will follow Trudeau’s lead and join in the global Pride Day celebrations this year. Because it’s 2016.
Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau, Ontario’s Premier Kathleen Wynne, and Toronto’s Mayor John Tory are also expected to join in the Toronto Pride festivities.
Albeit early in his run as PM, Trudeau has already set new precedents with his heartwarming efforts to make Canada a safer place for all. He ensured better representation and diversity in his administration, beginning with fulfilling his promise of gender parity in his cabinet appointments. Once elected, fifteen of the 30 spots in Trudeau’s cabinet were filled by women.
Recently, Trudeau also made a bold showing of support and welcome to the first of thousands of Syrian refugees being shepherded into the country. In related news, according to Toronto Pride organizers, LGBT Syrian refugees — who have been especially vulnerable in the instability of their native region — will also take part in Toronto’s Pride Parade.
It remains to be seen, but perhaps more world leaders will follow Trudeau’s lead and join in the global Pride Day celebrations this year. Because it’s 2016.
Advertisement