The Mean Tweets segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live! always manages to represent the charming candor of the internet. The latest Mean Tweets, which subjects famous musicians to social media scorn, came to light just in time for the 58th Annual Grammy Awards.



The best thing about Mean Tweets? There’s room for interpretation. When Drake reads, “Drake looks like a ferret with a baby afro," we aren’t sure whether that’s mean or just an accurate observation. (Ferrets are considered cute in certain circles. Right?)



Ed Sheeran, the singer and pal of Taylor Swift (whom he beat for both Best Pop Solo Performance and Song Of The Year for “Thinking Out Loud”), is in a good position to take one on the chin. He fakes a pout when one mean Tweet calls him a ginger — as if he’s never heard that one before.



No one, not even major music industry veterans like James Taylor and Lionel Richie, are immune to the wrath of Twitter. Clearly, such rigorous criticism is necessary to a healthy music industry. Just one more reason to fight for net neutrality.



