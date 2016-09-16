These past few weeks, I’ve been thinking a lot about the ways people help each other, both big and small. For example, I could have never grown The Muse into the company it is today without help from others, and so I’ve worked hard to pay it forward in the last few years — helping other founders, opening doors and making connections, and giving time, advice, or intros wherever I can. In particular, I’ve focused on coaching up-and-coming female entrepreneurs who are pitching for seed and Series A stage funding.
Today, I wanted to celebrate incredible women who pay it forward by calling out eight great examples from industries like tech, media, and healthcare. Take a page from these powerful women and make a plan to pay it forward yourself.
Today, I wanted to celebrate incredible women who pay it forward by calling out eight great examples from industries like tech, media, and healthcare. Take a page from these powerful women and make a plan to pay it forward yourself.