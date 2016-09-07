This story was originally published on May. 19, 2016.
We know, we know, not another "new" hair-color trend. We feel you, fellow readers. But believe us when we say we wouldn't bring hair-stenciling to your feed if we didn't think it was truly effin' awesome. And, it is.
Hairstylist and artist Janine Ker uses stencils to paint intricate, colorful designs on her clients' hair, and the results are seriously impressive. As Teen Vogue reports, she first draws her ideas on a canvas. Ker started out by posting images of her creations on her Instagram, which is basically an endless stream of summer hair-color inspiration. It appears that she uses actual dye, but you can get a similar (temporary) look using colored hairspray.
We're bound to see a lot of stenciled hair on festival grounds and city streets this summer. But, until then, we're content with admiring them from afar. Ahead, we round up our favorite designs for some mane inspiration.
