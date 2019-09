Your Aura Is Real — & Here's How To Tell What It Looks Like

A few intrepid R29 staffers visited Magic Jewelry and shared their impressions of the process with us. “I was sure that it would be a typical hoax… But she was weirdly spot-on with everything,” one woman tells us, while another admits she “was a little freaked out that [her reading] was accurate.” Readers will even prescribe certain crystals, or activities, such as yoga, to customers with problem areas in their auras. I was encouraged to obtain a black obsidian crystal for protection, which Magic Jewelry happens to sell in a variety of sizes and clarities.Essentially, aura photography gives people a visual aid for their emotional state. Whether or not you get your aura photographed, paying multiple visits to the same reader can actually help you track how your feelings change over time. In fact, during our visit, two young women showed up with their most recent aura photographs in hand, eager to see how things had changed since their last reading. The folks at Magic Jewelry told us to come back in three weeks, but Hanekamp says you have a little more wiggle room than that, explaining that most of her repeat customers will come by “once every four to eight weeks.”So, now that you’re a little more in the know, how should you prepare for your very first aura reading? Hanekamp recommends bringing a pen and a journal, in case your reader assigns you any “spiritual homework” to optimize your aura (she says she’ll tell clients to “practice saying ‘no,’” or to start that hobby they’ve been putting off for years). Magic Jewelry doesn’t allow recording, so taking notes is the only way to remember pertinent points from your reading, unless you have a steel-trap memory for all the details and instructions.But Hanekamp makes it clear that you shouldn’t do anything to change your aura if the action falls outside of your comfort zone. “You really are your own master, your own teacher, your own healer, so you’ve got to make sure that you follow your intuition and your feelings more so than anyone else’s” — even those of your reader, she says. And this is something to take to heart whenever consulting a psychic, medium, or healer of any kind.But that isn’t Hanekamp’s most valuable piece of advice. No, the most important thing you should know is, “Don’t go hungover,” she says with a laugh.