Your Aura Is Real — & Here's How To Tell What It Looks Like

Unlike the more interpretive, individualized types of readings you may get from a clairvoyant, there’s actually a system for the aura readings done at Magic Jewelry. First, you sit for your photo against a black backdrop with your hands on two metal pads that are connected to a large camera. Once your photo has been taken, the camera spits out what looks like a Polaroid. The shop employee refers to a chakra chart while reading your aura photo, which is meant to depict your emotional state from the week prior (the colors and lights to your right), the current week (the colors and lights over your head and torso), and the week to come (those on your left). Each color has a set of meanings, both positive and negative, but they can be made to fit whatever comes up on someone’s reading.

