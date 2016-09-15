The AltMoji Conversations We Had After Checking Out 29Rooms

Refinery29's AltMoji keyboard is all about creating new conversations around sex, inclusivity, and body positivity. From rainbow lips and bloody tampons to talk bubbles — "Yaaass!" included — there are icons to represent all the things you really want to say.
Last weekend, Refinery29 hosted 29Rooms, an immersive funhouse of style, culture, and technology. As is the case with AltMoji, each of the interactive rooms opened up new discussions about self-expression, body positivity, LGBTQ pride, and other issues of inclusivity.
What better way to celebrate 29Rooms than by talking in AltMoji? Click through to see what our offices were buzzing about after the one-of-a-kind experience. Then, go here to download your own AltMoji.
29Rooms — Refinery29’s magical art and fashion funhouse — is back for its second year, kicking off during NYFW, from September 9 to 11. We’re bringing our commitment to women claiming their power to life, through the event’s theme, “Powered by People.” To celebrate this sense of possibility, we’ve curated content that embodies our theme and pushes you to do more — start the conversations you want to hear, make change. We built our dream world and want to inspire you to power your own. For more information on the 29Rooms event and our initiative, click here.