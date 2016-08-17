Check Out R29's Very Own Emoji Keyboard: AltMoji

If you love Refinery29 and also love emoji, we have a treat for you. We're launching our very own emoji keyboard. It's called AltMoji, and you can download it from the App Store and Google Play today.
AltMoji is filled with diverse, beautiful designs illustrated by the R29 team. (That is, you've probably seen some of these images across our website, Instagram, and Snapchat accounts.) These images should fill the gaping void in your emoji needs. The keyboard includes sizzling bacon and Bloody Mary icons, women of many ethnicities and facial expressions, and even a pimple-popping emoji — because yeah, that's a part of life.
Getting the app is simple. After downloading AltMoji from the App Store or Google Play here, just follow the in-app instructions to add the keyboard as one of your phone's default keyboards. From there, you can find and drop the perfect emoji for every situation into your conversations.
We hope you're as excited about adding AltMoji to your texting routine as we are!
AltMoji is filled with diverse, beautiful designs illustrated by the R29 team. (That is, you've probably seen some of these images across our website, Instagram, and Snapchat accounts.) These images should fill the gaping void in your emoji needs. The keyboard includes sizzling bacon and Bloody Mary icons, women of many ethnicities and facial expressions, and even a pimple-popping emoji — because yeah, that's a part of life.
Getting the app is simple. After downloading AltMoji from the App Store or Google Play here, just follow the in-app instructions to add the keyboard as one of your phone's default keyboards. From there, you can find and drop the perfect emoji for every situation into your conversations.
We hope you're as excited about adding AltMoji to your texting routine as we are!
Advertisement