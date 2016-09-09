Here's What It's Like To Paint In VR

This whole VR thing. If you haven't yet tried it yourself, it can seem…kind of weird. You strap a goggle-like headset on your face, and then what — look around?
In fact, there's a lot you can do with virtual reality. Paper Fashion's Kate Rogers recently showed us one really fun example from our own studio here at Refinery29. Using Google's Tilt Brush, she created a series of gorgeous visuals, including dress designs and teases for our Fashion Week experience, 29Rooms. In the video, you can see what she looks like (in the real world), but also what she's seeing and painting, in the virtual world.
You can watch the video below to see for yourself.
If you're in the New York City area this weekend, you can stop by 29Rooms and check out Tilt Brush yourself in our Google Tilt room. Can you best Rogers' creations?
29Rooms — Refinery29’s magical art and fashion funhouse — is back for its second year, kicking off during NYFW, from September 9 to 11. We’re bringing our commitment to women claiming their power to life, through the event’s theme, “Powered by People.” To celebrate this sense of possibility, we’ve curated content that embodies our theme and pushes you to do more — start the conversations you want to hear, make change. We built our dream world and want to inspire you to power your own. For more information on the 29Rooms event and our initiative, click here.
