"The whole idea is that access to classical music is for everyone. Music is a human right," Amy Seidenwurm, the L.A. Philharmonic's director of digital initiatives, told Refinery29. "We're taking the concert hall experience into the community instead of expecting them to come to us."And then there's Henry, a short film that WIRED called "the most important movie of 2015 ." Henry is a film developed entirely for the Oculus VR experience. It's Pixar-like, about a hedgehog who has trouble making and keeping friends because of his pesky spikes. But, it goes beyond Up or Wall-E. You're not just watching and commiserating with the movie's title character from in front of a screen; you're there, in the room. You can turn your head upwards to see balloons dancing overhead, or peek over ledges to see what's downstairs. It's like a ballet in that what's happening in front and around you is orchestrated, but in the end, it's up to you to decide where you want to focus — on the lead in the foreground, or on that curious corps de ballet member posing at the back.Of course, the whole headset aspect of these activities is still prohibitive (and weird). It usually requires the help of a second person — to tighten straps so the contraption fits just right, so your gaze is naturally facing forward towards the images that are emblazoned in front of your retinas (although, I'm sure this can probably be done solo with some practice). Once the headset is strapped on, though, you eventually forget it's even there. Or, at least, you stop caring.Now though, you can actually get a simple virtual reality viewer yourself. The Samsung Gear VR is currently shipping, and only costs $99 . It works with a Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S6 edge+, S6, and S6 edge. The New York Times also recently shipped its own cardboard VR viewer — compatible with just about any phone — in conjunction with Google. It's not just vaporware — virtual reality is now in millions of homes across America.VR headsets go beyond entertainment; I've tried demos where you're tasked with fixing an engine or designing a home. You can compare different scenarios in front of your eyes in real time or see future schematics projected onto the walls of a room, over the existing plumbing and supports and electrical wiring. This could completely revamp the DIY and home-improvement scene. And if you're away from your partner (or just want some fun), you can use VR to feel like you're actually with that person — in a very NSFW way