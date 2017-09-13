Kate Hudson Called C-Sections Lazy & Moms Are Not Having It

I want to start out by disclosing that I have never given birth to a child, so I'm no expert on pregnancy or delivery, but I can imagine that producing a human being into the world either vaginally or via caesarean section is probably the most physically painful and taxing act, ever. Moms, I respect the hell out of you.
Though I assumed everyone felt this way about childbirth, actress Kate Hudson proved me wrong when she told Cosmopolitan that the laziest thing she's ever done is "have a c-section." Excuse me while I pick my jaw up off of the floor.
According to the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, c-sections require that two major incisions be made: one through the skin and abdominal wall, and another through the wall of the uterus. Then, doctors pull the human child out through the incisions, later removing the placenta and umbilical cord. Once that's all taken care of, doctors have to go back and stitch up the uterus and either stitch or staple the abdominal skin closed.
Though women can elect to have a c-section, many have them by necessity. Some of the reasons listed on ACOG's site include pregnancy complications, maternal infections, issues with the placentas, and concern for the baby's life.
That, of course, was a dumbed-down explanation of the procedure, which may be different for different people. Again, literally nothing about the surgery seems even remotely lazy or easy.
Moms around the world heard about Hudson's comment and have grown justifiably outraged. And they're airing their grievances on social media. PageSix reports that one Twitter user wrote: "Hey #KateHudson – please tell me which part of a major abdominal surgery is 'lazy'? The procedure? The heal time? The 9 months of work prior?"
Others have chimed in as well to let people know that Hudson's description couldn't be further from the truth.
I tell my patients that having a C-section after labor is like running a marathon, having major abdominal surgery, & getting handed a baby— Gynamite (@gynamitemomma) September 6, 2017
Exactly!! How in the world is having your insides cut open & moved around to deliver your baby lazy?? #KateHudson is bum AF for sayin that. pic.twitter.com/VjnW9dLPRg— Mrs ™ (@SuchACoolChick) September 6, 2017
Perfect example of why those of us who had emergency C Sections catch so much flack. Major surgery is not the lazy way out.— ChristaRowan (@ChristaRowan) September 12, 2017
Is she fucking forreal? I had the worst experience with mine, I thought I was going to die and not hold my baby— Analicia (@licialovee_) September 12, 2017
I had 2 c-sections coz my pregnancies were high risk & it was the safest way 2 deliver them safely. At least lazy was an option 4 her.— Butterfly_Kiss (@Blu_Jae7) September 12, 2017
