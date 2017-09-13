I tell my patients that having a C-section after labor is like running a marathon, having major abdominal surgery, & getting handed a baby— Gynamite (@gynamitemomma) September 6, 2017
Exactly!! How in the world is having your insides cut open & moved around to deliver your baby lazy?? #KateHudson is bum AF for sayin that. pic.twitter.com/VjnW9dLPRg— Mrs ™ (@SuchACoolChick) September 6, 2017
Apparently Kate Hudson said that having a C-section is the laziest thing she has ever done so she can go fuck herself #girlbye✌️— jordan johnson (@jtrouttt) September 9, 2017
Perfect example of why those of us who had emergency C Sections catch so much flack. Major surgery is not the lazy way out.— ChristaRowan (@ChristaRowan) September 12, 2017
Is she fucking forreal? I had the worst experience with mine, I thought I was going to die and not hold my baby— Analicia (@licialovee_) September 12, 2017
I had 2 c-sections coz my pregnancies were high risk & it was the safest way 2 deliver them safely. At least lazy was an option 4 her.— Butterfly_Kiss (@Blu_Jae7) September 12, 2017