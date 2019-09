I read a rumor that Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson are secretly sleeping together , and I felt a wave of pure joy wash over me. Hudson and Pitt? I would have never even considered this, but now I can't get it out of my head.It's perfect!At this point, the rumor is baseless, but just thinking about a hypothetical Pitt-Hudson union made me realize how seamlessly these two go together.If I were their mutual friend, I would absolutely force them to give a relationship a shot. Hudson is the ideal rebound for Pitt: She's fun, she's cheerful, she's spontaneous, and she's not nearly as intense as Angelina Jolie.Even though Hudson usually dates musicians (she was previously married to Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes and engaged to Matthew Bellamy of Muse), I think she could make an exception for the newly single and ruggedly handsome Pitt. In September, Hudson told Howard Stern that all she wants in a partner is someone hot. Word for word, she said: "I just want someone really hot." Stern asked for some examples, and she said Pitt. Consider the stars aligned (literally and figuratively).