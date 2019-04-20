Kate Hudson Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With A Special Family Photo

On Friday, Hudson posted a photo of herself with her three kids, six-month-old Rani Ryder, seven-year-old Bingham, and 15-year-old Ryder. Hudson gave her followers a first glimpse of Rani, her first child with partner Danny Fujikawa, back in October, but this is the first time she has posted a photo of all of her children together.
“My wishes came true,” Hudson wrote in the caption of the photo, with her kids snuggled around her and baby Rani seemingly reaching for the camera. “Thank you for all the love today.”
Hudson also celebrated her birthday at a “low-key” surprise party thrown for her by friend Gwyneth Paltrow, according to E! News. The party involved a yoga class in Brentwood followed by a trip to a coffee shop, where friends and family of Hudson were waiting, including Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell, and Erin and Sara Foster.
“You scared the shit out of me,” Hudson said after walking into the coffee shop and seeing the guests in festive hats, all of which was caught by Erin Foster’s Instagram story.
Paltrow also shared a photo of the party to her Instagram.
“Birthday yoga and a surprise for my little sister @katehudson,” she wrote in the caption. “You radiate happiness and make everything fun. We all love you so much.”
A Goop-sanctioned party? Attended by Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell in fancy hats? From now on, that’s the only kind of 40th birthday we’ll accept.
