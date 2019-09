Kate Hudson's Longtime Hairstylist Spills The Secret To Her Effortless Style

I remember Kate and I were traveling to London for that film premiere, and the airline lost my luggage. I had nothing to style her hair with for her first major red-carpet appearance. All we had was Kate's bag, and she had nothing except this hippie-dippie spray deodorant — probably the first natural deodorant ever made. It's all we had to work with, so I sprayed it all over her hair and hit it with the hotel blowdryer, which was so old-school that it was actually attached to the wall. I was haphazardly wrapping her deodorant-covered hair around my fingers and just scrunching the strands for texture; it was a crazy mess.