You Won't Believe Who Shaved Kate Hudson's Head

Who says a new haircut requires a trip to a pricey hair salon? In an appearance on British TV show Lorraine, Kate Hudson delved into the story behind her shaved head.
Apparently Hudson’s BFF, singer-songwriter (and musical wonder woman) Sia, is as handy with a pair of clippers as she is with a pen and paper. Though the actress admitted Sia had some assistance: Hudson’s 6-year-old son, Bingham, also helped.
"My little one and Sia took clippers to it,” she explained. “It's funny because when you're doing it for a role you don't really think about it because you're just ready for it. You're like, 'Let's do this,’” she continued.
Hudson stars alongside co-star Maddie Ziegler in Sia’s upcoming movie, Sister, a musical drama based on a short story written by the singer. It’s also the most extreme transformation ever for the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star. After the cut, Hudson admitted there was some initial shock, yet she grew to appreciate her new look. “When it was done, it was like: 'Oh, my head's shaved ... Oh, my god!"
Now with her hair grown out a bit longer, Hudson explained to Lorraine that she misses the bold look. "I really loved it, I actually miss it. My boyfriend used to rub my head and it would put me right to sleep. I'll never forget that sensation of just falling asleep to him rubbing my head. I'd never felt anything like that before."
Nothing marks the end of an era and the beginning of a new one like a new ‘do. After seeing Hudson on red carpets all season virtually hairless, it's hard to picture her with beachy tresses again.
Watch her tell the tale, below.
