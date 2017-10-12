Kate Hudson Is Growing Out Her Buzz Cut Into This Unexpected Style

Ever since Kate Hudson shaved her signature Cali-blonde locks for a new role in a musical this summer (one that singer Sia wrote and directed), she’s kept followers on their toes by toggling between wigs and her au natural crop. Now, a few months after the extreme chop — one that allowed her to share a damned cool twinning hair pic with her son — she’s answering all our questions about what it’s like to grow out a buzz cut.
In a segment on Ellen yesterday, the actress gamely answered all kinds of hair queries, from whether it’s itchy as it grows out (answer: not really) to how she handles what she calls its “first awkward stage” — and she busts a heck of a lot of myths in the process.
“I’m starting to handle the first awkward stage of the growing out,” she says. “There are pieces sticking up and I have to put it down with product.” So much for wash and go.
But it’s the next myth that Hudson breaks down that really rings out. “Your boys and the new boyfriend,” Degeneres asks. “Everybody likes the hair? Cuz some guys don’t like women with short hair.” And Hudson’s answer is gold.
“Really?” she asks. “I mean, I hope our relationship can transcend hair.” Preach, Kate Hudson. Preach!
Finally, on the topic of what style she is looking forward to rocking next, the actress makes a left-field pick for something that’s just as badass: the mullet. Yeah, you heard us. She says, “I was thinking of bringing the mullet back.” Her reason?
“I’ve been kind of off my Snapchat game,” she says. “But I think if I had a mullet, I’d be really on my Snapchat game.”
Whether the look stands to surge her social media presence or not, one thing’s certain: a commanding chop on the effervescent Hudson will look more powerful than ever.
