Jane Fonda Made Merch Using Her Mugshot

After testing them in a lab, they found that the pills in her bag were vitamins, as she'd claimed. "I told them what they were but they said they were getting orders from the White House — that would be the Nixon White House," she wrote on her website . "I think they hoped this 'scandal' would cause the college speeches to be canceled and ruin my respectability. I was handcuffed and put in the Cleveland Jail, which is when the mug shot was taken. (I had just finished filming Klute so, yes, it was the Klute haircut)."