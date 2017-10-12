Kate Hudson Is Growing Out Her Buzz Cut Into This Unexpected Style

Ever since Kate Hudson shaved her signature Cali-blonde locks for a new role in a musical this summer (one that singer Sia wrote and directed), she’s kept followers on their toes by toggling between wigs and her au natural crop. Now, a few months after the extreme chop — one that allowed her to share a damned cool twinning hair pic with her son — she’s answering all our questions about what it’s like to grow out a buzz cut.