Kate Hudson & Ex-Husband Chris Robinson Are Headed To Court

Another former celebrity couple is headed to court.
People reports that Chris Robinson, the Black Crowes rocker who was married to Kate Hudson from 2000 to 2007, has filed a petition in California's Superior Court to reevaluate his child custody agreement with his ex. He and Hudson share custody of their 13-year-old son, Ryder Russell Robinson.
According to court documents obtained by the magazine, Hudson and Robinson are seeking to determine the best living arrangements for their teenage son. They have both agreed to take part in evaluation interviews, and have offered the court access to their health and mental health records. Drug, alcohol, and psychological testing may also be performed if the court elects to do so.
The 37-year-old actress — who also has a 5-year-old son, Bingham Hawn Bellamy, with her former fiancé, Muse frontman Matt Bellamy — was ordered to pay for the evaluation, which includes a $7,500 deposit.
Hudson was just 21 years old when she wed Robinson in a New Year's Eve ceremony in Aspen. The couple welcomed son Ryder in January 2004, but announced their separation two years later. Their divorce was finalized in 2007.
Robinson, 50, remarried in 2009 and welcomed a daughter, Cheyenne, with wife Allison Bridges that same year.
Hudson, who has been recently linked to Brad Pitt, Nick Jonas, and, as of this week, Diplo, spoke to Marie Claire last fall about keeping her dating life private out of respect for her children.
"The reason I don't talk about anything like that is because I have kids," she told the magazine. "People ask that question as if, 'Oh yeah, it's really healthy to publicly talk about who I am or am not dating when I've got a tween.' [Ryder] can read, and he can hear. I'm not going to indulge in that kind of thing until there's someone in my life who I am introducing to my kids."
Hudson's representative has not yet responded to our request for comment.
