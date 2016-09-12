This Is Why Kate Hudson Won't Talk About Her Dating Life

Kate Hudson has a famous mother, Goldie Hawn, which might explain why the actress knows how growing up with a celebrity mom might affect her own kids. Marie Claire's October cover-girl opened up to the magazine about exactly why she doesn't discuss her dating life.
"The reason I don't talk about anything like that is because I have kids," Hudson said. The actress has two children: Ryder, 12, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham, 5, with Muse frontman and one-time fiancé Matt Bellamy. "People ask that question as if, 'Oh yeah, it's really healthy to publicly talk about who I am or am not dating when I've got a tween.' [Ryder] can read, and he can hear," she continued. "I'm not going to indulge in that kind of thing until there's someone in my life who I am introducing to my kids."
Earlier this year, Hudson was linked to Nick Jonas. While she never confirmed the rumors were true, in February Jonas revealed that they had a "beautiful connection" with each other. When Jonas was asked during that interview whether he had an intimate relationship with Hudson, he took a page out of Hudson's don't-kiss-and-tell book. "Out of my best effort to respect her and her privacy, I’m not going to say if we had sex or not," he said. Except that truly respecting her privacy might have been not saying anything at all?
