This Is Why Kate Hudson Won't Talk About Her Dating Life

"The reason I don't talk about anything like that is because I have kids," Hudson said. The actress has two children: Ryder, 12, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham, 5, with Muse frontman and one-time fiancé Matt Bellamy. "People ask that question as if, 'Oh yeah, it's really healthy to publicly talk about who I am or am not dating when I've got a tween.' [Ryder] can read, and he can hear," she continued. "I'm not going to indulge in that kind of thing until there's someone in my life who I am introducing to my kids."

