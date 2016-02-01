Nick Jonas is not one to kiss and tell. But he is one to gush about a woman he may or may not have kissed. In a new interview with Complex, the 23-year-old Jonas brother was faced with a shamelessly pointed inquiry about a very particular aspect of his dating life: whether or not the rumors that he dated Kate Hudson are true.
When the conversation turned to Jonas' love life, the interviewer went straight for the kill. "Are you having sex with Kate Hudson?" they asked point-blank. The angel-faced Jo Bro tried to keep it classy with his cagey answer — but it told us everything we need to know. "Umm," he said, giggling (or so we imagine). "Kate’s incredible. We had an unbelievable connection as two humans who just admire things about each other, and see something in each other that’s beautiful," Jonas said. (We imagine his face turning an impassioned shade of beet-red at this point.) He continued, "Out of my best effort to respect her and her privacy, I’m not going to say if we had sex or not. But we did have a beautiful connection," he added. "Even now I have so much admiration and respect. She’s amazing."
A beautiful connection. Between two humans. Which may or may not be of a sexual nature. We're not going to tell you what to think here — but the mag's writer did note, "His face says it all." And Jonas certainly had a lot of nice things to say about the actress, 36.
Props to Jonas for at least appearing to try to keep his and Hudson's private life private. And for understanding that the embarrassed reporter — who apologized for asking the question — was just doing what any reporter in their situation would've done. “It doesn’t shock me or surprise me. I don’t get pissed off about it. I’ve come to accept it," Jonas said, laughing the whole thing off. "With that in particular. It’s a bizarre matchup to a lot of people." And now we've got Nick's fittingly bizarre comment to go with it.
