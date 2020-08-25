Kate Hudson Just Launched A Beauty Company — & It’s Very On Brand

For Hudson, the biggest challenge in formulation was creating nutritional powders using only whole-food ingredients and herbs you can pronounce — no sugars or lab-synthesized additives — without sacrificing taste. "You remember Crystal Light?" Hudson asks. "That's kind of what I wanted our Energy Shift supplement to taste like, minus all the questionable chemicals, and that's what it is, poured over ice like a delicious citrus matcha iced tea. The Brain Flow is the other winner in my house — it's a cocoa flavor. I make it for my teenager, like a hot chocolate with almond milk, and he has no idea that he's doing something that's incredibly good for his brain."