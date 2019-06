You already know that what you eat can impact everything from acne to mood , and while supplement powders can be a great addition to your diet, it's key that you know exactly what you're getting. A good rule of thumb is to avoid anything with additional sweeteners, additives, and ingredients you can't pronounce. "What we put into our bodies shows on the outside," Rachel Harvest , MS RDN CDN, a New York City-based dietician and lifestyle coach tells Refinery29. "Ashwaghanda and rhodiola are excellent support [ingredients], but it is important to know that, like any supplement, medication or food, some bodies handle them well and others do not. There really is no one- size fits all diet or dietary supplement regimen." If you're on the fence about a brand or ingredient, don't hesitate to consult a dietician or doctor before integrating it into your diet.