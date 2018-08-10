We Worked Out In Fabletics' Most Supportive Sports Bra & Here's How It Held Up

But putting the Zoe on is kind of an ordeal as well — or, it's at least a three-step process. You have to first slide your arms in like a jacket, hook the two clasps, and then zipper it up. I usually wear a 34B bra, and tend to choose seamless sports bras that are more like tube socks than chastity belts, so I wasn't sure how this would feel. The fabric is smooth, so it doesn't feel uncomfortably tight, and you can't really feel it once it's on, which was shocking. I did take out the pads that it comes with, because I just didn't need them.