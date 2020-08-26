Kate Hudson Just Launched A Beauty Company — & It’s Very On Brand

If you've been following Kate Hudson's non-showbiz ventures over the past several years, you already know the actress and entrepreneur is passionate about health and wellness. In 2013, she co-founded activewear subscription service Fabletics, which has since amassed a loyal membership following; late last year, Hudson dipped a toe in a different kind of wellness space by launching King Street Vodka, a clean craft liquor label and instant must-add to any bar cart.
Now, for her latest project, two years in the making, the 41-year-old star has created a business that fits squarely into her existing portfolio with InBloom — quite possibly the chicest new beauty supplement brand on the market.
"This brand of supplements is something I've wanted to do for a very long time," Hudson explained excitedly in a recent Zoom interview from inside her scenic mountain home in Aspen, Colorado, as she introduced InBloom for the first time. "I've always hated taking pills, so I knew I wanted to create a powder without synthetic additives, using only premium ingredients. Especially right now, it feels more important to give our bodies vitamins for optimum health and immunity."
The starting lineup, which officially dropped online on Tuesday, includes five different powders — Essential Elements, Beauty Aura, Brain Flow, Energy Shift, and Dream Sleep — each made with 100% plant-derived, gluten-free, non-GMO ingredients housed in minimalist white glass containers that could pass as kitchen decor. "I wanted InBloom to feel like a better way to approach daily multivitamins," Hudson said. "For example, I created our hero product, the Essential Elements, as a premium-sourced supplement for everyone. It's multivitamins and greens, all derived from real plants. You can throw it in a smoothie, and the packaging is eco-friendly, with cute glass containers that are fully recyclable."
For Hudson, the biggest challenge in formulation was creating nutritional powders using only whole-food ingredients and herbs you can pronounce — no sugars or lab-synthesised additives — without sacrificing taste. "You remember Crystal Light?" Hudson asks. "That's kind of what I wanted our Energy Shift supplement to taste like, minus all the questionable chemicals, and that's what it is, poured over ice like a delicious citrus matcha iced tea. The Brain Flow is the other winner in my house — it's a cocoa flavour. I make it for my teenager, like a hot chocolate with almond milk, and he has no idea that he's doing something that's incredibly good for his brain."
In terms of health gains, each InBloom supplement serves a different primary purpose, but there are innate skincare benefits in each one in accordance with Hudson's holistic wellness approach. "My skin-care philosophy is simple: Good skin starts with sleep and water," she said. "If you're stressed and you're not sleeping, your cortisol levels rise, your hormones are all over the place, and that's terrible for your skin and health in general; there's no moisturiser on the market that's going to fix it. However, nutritional supplements can help your body build up an immune response, improve your overall gut function, and support your body's functioning capabilities, which will only be beneficial for your skin."
While Hudson's skin is undoubtedly glowing, and her healthy lifestyle may be to credit, there are a slew of personal factors that play into the overall appearance of your skin, hair, and nails. You should always talk to your doctor or dermatologist before implementing a supplement routine, but trying a collagen powder likely won't hurt you. "I made our Beauty Aura powder with marine collagen," Hudson explained of the brand's beauty-focused supplement. "It has a berry flavour and I mix it into my water bottle, take it to go, and sip it throughout the day. I just feel that the more collagen I can get, the better, because I know my skin is losing it as I get older."
Whatever particular InBloom varietal piques your interest, the overall goal of the system is the same: to show your body love. "Right now, we need to be kind to ourselves," Hudson said. "Wellness is a huge part of our mental health. There's so much happening in the world, it helps to maintain healthy patterns where we can. I think it starts with how you live and what you give your body."
