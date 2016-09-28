Kate Hudson isn't just an actress. She's also actually a pretty great singer.
On Tuesday's Tonight Show, she and Jimmy Fallon bonded over their mutual love for the R&B group En Vogue. She ended up singing some of "Hold On," and her smokey voice wowed the audience. Fallon also joined in, though his singing wasn't quite as impressive.
If you've been paying close attention, you won't be surprised by Hudson's vocal chops. As Entertainment Tonight points out, this isn't the first time she's shown them off. She sang Prince's "Nothing Compares to You" at a charity event this spring, and she guest-starred on Glee as a dance teacher and former Broadway actress.
It sounds like her music career isn't over yet: She told Fallon she'd consider recording an album. "I'd love to do a record," she said.
The reason she hasn't yet? "I've always been scared to make music," she said. "I write music and it's super depressing."
If her recent essay on the darker aspects of motherhood is any indication, we want to hear Hudson's "depressing" lyrics. We vote for her to make this album happen.
