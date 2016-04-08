Kate Hudson has opened up about her identify as a mother in a new essay published in the May issue of InStyle. Titled, "Sometimes I Feel Like a Bad Mom," she talks about the virtues she wants to impart to her children, and her need to occasionally get a moment away from her kids.
She describes a realization she had about her need for alone time, writing, "Some days I feel like I should win best mom of the day award, and some days I find myself doing strange things that don’t have any real purpose, in faraway corners in my house, and I realize I am literally and deliberately hiding from my children.”
And what does she want to teach her kids? She explained, "I’m big on manners. I’m big on politeness. I’m big on gratitude.”
However, Hudson makes it clear that she's grateful for her two sons, Ryder Russell Robinson and Bingham Bellamy. She described them in an interview with radio host Jenny Hutt this past February, "They’re a pain in my ass and they’re the best pain in my ass ever."
