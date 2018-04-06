Kate Hudson Just Revealed She Is Pregnant In Adorable Video

Kate Hudson just shared some delightful news with her fans via a video on Instagram. The actress revealed that she and her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa are expecting a baby girl!
Hudson's announcement comes as a shock to many since there had been little to no talk of her being pregnant. She was able to keep it all under wraps by laying off on the social media posts (if you follow her on Snapchat you know this woman loves a funny filter), something she appears to have missed dearly. But, in celebration of her sex reveal video, she decided it was time to stop hiding her growing stomach because "I'm poppin now!" She adds in the lengthy caption that it's been exhausting to hide the pregnancy from everyone who wasn't her family.
Hudson was first seen out with Fujikawa last May when the two attended a movie premiere together. She later opened up about their relationship (on Instagram, where else) when she revealed that they have been friends for a long time, but only recently realized that their friendship had more to offer. Hudson has two other adorable sons: Ryder, with her ex-husband, Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, and Bingham with her ex-fiancé, Muse frontman Matt Bellamy.
Her child with Fujikawa will be her first daughter. With Hudson as a mother, and Goldie Hawn as a grandmother, that's one lucky girl.
Read Hudson's full post and check out the video, below.
"If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It’s was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been. If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing...I was lying! BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap. We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way ?"
