Goldie Hawn Goes Overboard, Casually Confirms Kate Hudson Dated Nick Jonas

On Thursday night's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, guest Goldie Hawn did what many celebrity parents do when discussing their children. She said too much. At least that’s probably what daughter Kate Hudson and singer Nick Jonas are feeling at this very moment.
During the show, a caller phoned in and asked the 71-year-old star a question about her daughter.
“I just want to know what your first reaction was when you heard Kate and Nick Jonas were dating?” the caller asked.
A very enthusiastic Hawn jolted upright, laughed, and said, “Oh, that’s too funny! You know what? Let me tell you something: As long as the kids are having fun, I don’t care,” she said. “You know, he’s a very nice guy. He’s a good person.”
While Hudson and Jonas were rumored to have been dating around 2015-2016, they never confirmed it. And although mama Hawn may have just revealed something the two preferred to keep under wraps, that statement could be forgiven. The kicker came moments later.
Cohen asked the Snatched actress whether or not she ever cooked for the two lovebirds. Then in subtle-sassy-mom style, Hawn sipped her beverage and shot back, “No. But I would have if it lasted long enough.” Zing. This wasn’t a burn toward her daughter, so much as a chill way of confirming that Jonas and Hudson were just a fling.
In the April issue of Interview magazine, Hudson sat down for a candid convo with her mother about everything, from life in Hollywood to romance. She also asked what was next for her "learning, searching mommy?"
Hawn replied, “...I'm looking forward to writing another book, on love.”
After Hudson asked if she could help with the book, Hawn, true to sassy-mom form said, “Of course. You'll be in it. As a case study.”
