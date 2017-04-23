About The Time Maddie Ziegler's Mom Embarrassed Her In Front Of Zac Efron

In a hilarious interview with Harry Connick Jr. on his daytime TV show, the Dance Moms star talked about her new book, touring with Sia, and mostly importantly that time her mother, Melissa Gisoni, embarrassed her big time.
“We were at the Teen Choice Awards for the first time and Zac Efron was up onstage and my mom screamed and said, ‘Take your shirt off.’” Maddie said.
This wouldn’t be so bad if A) they weren’t, oh I don’t know, at a major televised award show ceremony and B) if Gisoni’s daughter didn’t have a huge crush on Efron. Then again we probably would’ve lost our composure too. No judgment, mom.
Ziegler’s Efron appreciation runs so deep that her makeup artist and friend got the Baywatch star to record a sweet birthday message last September. “I can keep my cool around other people, but Zac Efron is just really cool,” Ziegler gushed. “He’s pretty good looking.” Even Connick agreed.
In addition to moonwalking across carpeted floors and jumping on fancy hotel beds, the 14-year old also just dropped a New York Times best-seller, The Maddie Diaries: A Memoir. While you may be thinking, how could a 14-year-old already have a memoir under her belt?, Ziegler has had quite the career at a young age. She’s even toured with one of the biggest pop stars in the world.
“Before I met [Sia], I would say yes to a lot of things I didn’t want to do...I thought I had to — I didn’t want to disappoint anyone. I’d be overwhelmed by the amount of work on my plate. Sia always tells me you have to have time off, step back, and appreciate the moment,” she said recently.
If the iconic Sia is giving you life advice before you’re legally able to drive, then yes, perhaps it’s time to write a memoir.
