Let's take a stroll down memory lane and try to remember what we were doing at the tender age of 14. I, for one, was adjusting to braces and watching a lot of Friends reruns. I think it's safe to say that my life was way, way less exciting than Maddie Ziegler's, the former Dance Mom favorite and Sia's current music video muse. (In fact, my life is still less exciting — have I been asked to dance in a creepy dream sequence on Pretty Little Liars? Nope. No matter how many letters I write.) Now, Ziegler has checked another awesome thing off of her bucket list: the dancer is officially a best-selling author, because, well, what more would you expect from the pre-teen overachiever?
Advertisement
As reported by Teen Vogue, Ziegler's new book, The Maddie Diaries: A Memoir, has crawled into The New York Times Best Seller list — after just one week on stands. Ziegler shared the exciting news on Twitter, writing:
"Couldn't be more excited & grateful to announce that #TheMaddieDiaries is a NYT best seller! Thanks to ALL my fans for making this happen."
Couldn't be more excited & grateful to announce that #TheMaddieDiaries is a NYT best seller! Thanks to ALL my fans for making this happen ❤ pic.twitter.com/qjW4Cc62QN— Maddie Ziegler (@maddieziegler) March 16, 2017
If you're wondering what a 14-year-old could possibly fill an entire memoir with, let me once again remind you that Ziegler has had about a billion jobs since leaving Abby Lee Miller's dance studio. She created a junior's clothing line appropriately called Maddie. She's appeared on TV shows like Drop Dead Diva and Austin & Ally. She'll next star in The Book Of Henry, with Room's Jacob Tremblay and Naomi Watts. So, yeah: Ziegler may be 14, but she's already lived quite a bit.
In fact, part of her new memoir will be about taking off from the craziness of her life. Ziegler wrote in her new book that Sia taught the young star to relax a little bit:
“Before I met [Sia], I would say yes to a lot of things I didn’t want to do...I thought I had to — I didn’t want to disappoint anyone. I’d be overwhelmed by the amount of work on my plate. Sia always tells me you have to have time off, step back, and appreciate the moment.”
Now that her book is climbing up the charts, maybe that vacay is in order.
Advertisement