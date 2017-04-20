If marrying Troy Bolton is your lifelong dream, you might just be in luck.
Efron is featured as "the Cosmo guy" in the May issue of Cosmopolitan, and the Baywatch star got candid about his romantic future.
"I didn't think much about settling down until recently," Efron told Cosmopolitan. "Now that I'm getting closer to my 30s, I'm around some great relationships, and I've seen expert couples at work. I'm realizing that you have to find your own happiness before you can make somebody else happy."
Those are some pretty deep musings — but the actor is turning 30 this year, after all. And it looks like he has less in common with his playboy characters than we thought.
Advertisement
Efron also revealed that he turns to his brother for advice about potential mates. "If I'm dating someone, one of the few people I need to weigh in on the situation is my brother," Efron told Cosmo. "We live together, and we're different in a lot of ways, but he's really grounded. He lived a more normal life than I did growing up, so he's a great barometer for me. He'll be like, 'Are you sure you're happy? Is this what you really want?' Having my little brother around is a really great thing."
Side note: The Efron brothers live together?? Why do they not have a Property Brothers style TV show? This would definitely be a ratings hit.
And if you're not convinced Efron wants to settle down, let us direct you to his musings on technology.
"I try to stay off my phone as much as possible. It's on silent, and the vibrate is off all day. People sometimes hate me for it," Efron told Cosmo. "But I'm just not a pro at DMing and all that. Forget Twitter, forget Instagram. Let's just chill and be real. Enjoy the moment."
Related Video:
Advertisement