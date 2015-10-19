Zac Efron's Birthday Wish Will Break Your Heart

Happy birthday to my cousin and best friend, Emily, who passed away from cancer 2 years ago - she was 28 like me. We share the same birthday and this day is forever ours. My birthday wish is for you to donate anything you can to @su2c. The link is in my bio. Thank you everyone for all the birthday wishes. Love you.

