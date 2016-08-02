Zac Efron is pretty woeful about his dating life. The 28-year-old is (cough) pretty attractive and in decent shape, not to mention his impressive hair swoop and long list of popular movie roles. But, deep down, he's just a regular guy struggling to find his place in the world of dating.
In a recent interview with Britain's The Times, Efron got very candid about his single status.
"Dating is something I'll never be able to do," he told the publication, according to E! News. "As in the dictionary definition of dating, because one way or another I've impacted that person's life and they'll soon realize it."
The actor is, of course, referring to his celebrity status and instant recognizability. There are also all the preconceived notions that come with being a former, and current, heartthrob. "A date has to be very long to dispel whatever people think about me," he said. That's a lot to live up to for both parties involved.
Efron even tinkered around with dating apps. "Amazingly, when I signed up for Tinder, nobody swiped me! They thought it was fake... That never happened."
So, lessons learned: Being famous doesn't make finding love any easier. And always swipe right on a Zac Efron Tinder profile. Just in case.
