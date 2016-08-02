Spencer Pratt was an undeniably crucial player on The Hills. He provided dramatic moments, nightclub fights, and crystals. So it's understandable that he is a little pissed off that he was not asked to be included in the show's anniversary special, airing tonight on MTV. After all, he is arguably the most entertaining alum from the entire series.
One girl just straight-up asked him why.
One girl just straight-up asked him why.
I really need to know the truth behind @spencerpratt not being asked to be part of #TheHills reunion— Jocelyn (@jocelyn_camargo) August 2, 2016
Whoa. That is actually quite shocking. Didn't we all love to hate him? Since it seems he was hard-core shaded by network executives (he's already planning their awkward run-ins), Pratt has set Twitter ablaze with all the things he would rather do than watch the special.
Advertisement
No joke I would rather do homework than watch #TheHills special tonight— Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) August 2, 2016
I would rather have food poisoning than listen to LC talk about Kohl's for an hour #TheHills— Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) August 2, 2016
I would actually rather go buy something from Kohl's than watch #TheHills special— Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) August 2, 2016
So, I asked him what else would he rather do than watch Conrad on his television screen.
im writing about what you would rather be doing than watching the hills tn so keep it up. these r funny @spencerpratt— Morgan A Baila (@morganbaila) August 2, 2016
Pratt kindly spared me the details, but it is indeed confirmed that he would rather do literally anything else than watch The Hills tonight.
If I did you would never stop typing https://t.co/8r5SbMfHTM— Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) August 2, 2016
Meanwhile, Conrad seems to be preparing for tonight's viewing by making kumquat lollipops, which are apparently a thing.
It’s a kumquat lollipop kinda day…https://t.co/hBXpDqhdSK pic.twitter.com/tCdFNReJ6n— Lauren Conrad (@LaurenConrad) August 2, 2016
But, if we're lucky, I think Pratt will at least overhear parts of the show and send out a tweet or two, especially since Heidi Montag is live-tweeting it for Broadly. Now that, I will tune in for.
Advertisement