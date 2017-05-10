It's been six years since Detective Elliot Stabler left the 16th precinct for good, breaking our hearts and putting a serious damper on our Benson and Stabler fan fiction. And you know what? He's not sorry about it.
Though actor Chris Meloni has teased a potential return to Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, his appearance on last night's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen is unlikely to impress devout SVU stans.
"Do you regret leaving SVU?" Cohen asked the 56-year-old actor, who is currently starring in the comedy Snatched with Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn.
"Not for a day," Meloni responded, shaking his head no. "Not for a day."
Okay, we get it. No need to rub it in.
Cohen then asked when Meloni, who was nominated for an Emmy for his portrayal of Stabler, knew it was time to move on from the show. In May 2011 it was announced that he would not be returning for SVU's 13th season; the crime procedural is now in its 18th season.
"When the negotiations broke down," Meloni laughed.
Yeah, all that fun money and contract stuff. But enough about what caused Meloni to leave; what might bring him back?
"I have always said I would be open to it," he told Entertainment Tonight last month. "[The] circumstances have to be right, that is all.
"We will see," he continued. "It has never been brought up to me, so that is the kind of question that's kind of out of my hands."
Until then, we'll have to settle for his occasional selfies with former costar Mariska Hargitay, who plays Detective Olivia Benson on the drama. Not mad about it.
Watch Meloni's interview, including a TMI anecdote about peeing on camera for Oz, below.
