Story from TV Shows

Detectives Benson & Stabler Reunite For A Selfie, Internet Rejoices

Morgan Baila
Will any on-screen duo come close to Detective Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Detective Elliott Stabler (Chris Meloni) as crime-stopping, and justice-seeking agents of the law? Probably not.

And even though Meloni and Hargitay no longer work together on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, they still find time to meet up in real life. Meloni uploaded a selfie of the them both to his Twitter account, and captioned it, "#hanginWithAFriend."
via Twitter.

They look so excited to be together. Hargitay is smiling ear-to-ear, and Meloni is definitely smizing. But this wonderful selfie leaves us with a few questions...

Who are they meeting?
Is there a Law and Order: SVU meet-up that we need to be informed of?
Does this mean he will be making a cameo on the show?
What's up with the beard?
How do they both look so good?

SVU fans on Twitter summed up the rest our emotions about the reunion.

Advertisement
via Twitter.
via Twitter.
via Twitter.
via Twitter.
via Twitter.
via Twitter.
via Twitter.
Advertisement

More from TV