Detectives Benson & Stabler Reunite For A Selfie, Internet Rejoices

Will any on-screen duo come close to Detective Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Detective Elliott Stabler (Chris Meloni) as crime-stopping, and justice-seeking agents of the law? Probably not.
And even though Meloni and Hargitay no longer work together on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, they still find time to meet up in real life. Meloni uploaded a selfie of the them both to his Twitter account, and captioned it, "#hanginWithAFriend."
Meeting peeps NYC #hanginWithAFriend pic.twitter.com/3DbyVDrZsV— Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) March 11, 2016
They look so excited to be together. Hargitay is smiling ear-to-ear, and Meloni is definitely smizing. But this wonderful selfie leaves us with a few questions...
Who are they meeting?
Is there a Law and Order: SVU meet-up that we need to be informed of?
Does this mean he will be making a cameo on the show?
What's up with the beard?
How do they both look so good?
SVU fans on Twitter summed up the rest our emotions about the reunion.
@Chris_Meloni thank you for share with us, you put a big smile on my face !!!! 💕— BR Mariska (@BrMariska) March 11, 2016
@Chris_Meloni "Now you get in there and do a guests role on SVU" pic.twitter.com/VaxiUrxWEI— Dominique Davison (@DomDavison) March 11, 2016
@Chris_Meloni @mariska OMFG today is officially the best day of the year 😭 you have no idea how you light up my day, thank you for share ❤— Lana's wife (@LuannaCullen) March 11, 2016
