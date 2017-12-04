Kate Hudson Reveals The Sweet Story Behind Her 'First Date Anniversary' With Her Boyfriend (— & Friend Of 15 Years)
Kate Hudson just celebrated a milestone with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. Yesterday was the anniversary of the couple's very first date, and the actress took the opportunity to share some details about her relationship with Fujikawa on Instagram. Surprisingly, although they have only been dating a year, the two have an extremely long and sweet history as friends.
In honor of the anniversary, Hudson and her boyfriend relived their first date, a hike, and documented the celebration with a photo of the two kissing on a bridge. Accompanying the photo, which she posted to Instagram, The Marshall star wrote a long caption about her even longer relationship with Fujikawa, who according to Us Weekly, is a musician and the founder of Lightwave Records. In it, she explained that she had actually known him for 15 years, and that they first met when she was just 23. Hudson wrote, "The first time I met Danny I was 23 and enormously pregnant with Ryder. His step sisters are my best friends @sarafoster @erinfoster and so it goes we have been in the same circle for over a decade!"
Advertisement
Hudson continued the caption by recalling their first date, which she actually didn't know was a date when she first set out on the hike. She wrote, "A year ago today Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date. No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make a first move! And as a kiss on this bridge would have been nice, the kiss a year later was so much sweeter." The 38-year-old finished her heartfelt post speaking directly to her boyfriend, "So on our 15th year of knowing each other we were able to open our hearts to each other to feel so much pure love and it’s been truly incredible.! Happy first date anniversary baby."
So, it seems that despite all the weird talk about her love life that has gone on in the past year, including rumors she's dating Brad Pitt and her own mother exposing the actress's past relationship with Nick Jonas of all people, Hudson is having no problem tuning that noise out. With just one photo, she made it quite clear she is very happy and in love with her longtime friend.
Advertisement