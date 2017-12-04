Hudson continued the caption by recalling their first date, which she actually didn't know was a date when she first set out on the hike. She wrote, "A year ago today Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date. No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make a first move! And as a kiss on this bridge would have been nice, the kiss a year later was so much sweeter." The 38-year-old finished her heartfelt post speaking directly to her boyfriend, "So on our 15th year of knowing each other we were able to open our hearts to each other to feel so much pure love and it’s been truly incredible.! Happy first date anniversary baby."